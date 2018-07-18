Floyd Mayweather Bros Down with Tekashi69 ... I'm a Big Fan!!

Floyd Mayweather Bros Down with Tekashi69, I'm a Big Fan!!

Tekashi69 was stopped in his tracks at a celebrity basketball game at UCLA on Tuesday -- and the guy responsible for the encounter ... was Floyd Mayweather!!

Turns out, Floyd is a FAN of 6ix9ine -- and, while the rapper was walking around the stands at The $50K Charity Challenge taking pics with the crowd, the boxing legend approached him for a brief, friendly conversation.

You gotta see the smile on Tekashi's face when he realizes it's Floyd -- he's super stoked.

Tekashi tells Mayweather he's also a fan -- and came to the event to show him some love.

He also tells Floyd he'll hollar at him after the game.

Of course, Floyd was surrounded by a team of TMT bodyguards -- because you can never be too careful ... especially around Tekashi.