Sylvester Stallone Says LeBron Outshines Kobe at L.A. Restaurants, for Now

Sylvester Stallone's birthday celebration rolled into Bev Hills Friday, and we got him to weigh in on who's the real NBA G.O.A.T. ... when it comes to securing a reso around town.

Sly was leaving Nazareth's Fine Cigars smoke lounge when we asked him who he thought restaurants would rather seat at their last available table -- Kobe Bryant or LeBron James? Tough one, right? One's the established L.A. legend, and the other's the new kid on the block ... but also an NBA legend.

Rocky didn't duck the question, and sorry, Kobe -- he went with LBJ! Although, he offered a diplomatic explanation for his pick.

Sly turned 72 earlier this month, but we kept the party going with a belated gift.

