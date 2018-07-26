WNBA's Diamond DeShields Trolled By Teammate ... 'Is Your Rash Okay?'

WNBA's Diamond DeShields Trolled By Teammate During Interview, 'Is Your Rash Okay?'

Breaking News

WNBA star Diamond DeShields took an immediate L courtesy of her teammate after getting a huge win Wednesday ... and the video of it is hilarious.

After the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury, 101-87, DeShields earned the postgame interview attention as the star of the day ... and then Gabby Williams struck.

The reporter asks how big of a win it was ... and while Diamond's giving her answer -- Williams yells, "Hey, is your rash okay?!"

Diamond -- clearly embarrassed -- tries to laugh it off, turns to the camera and says, "Jokes! Jokes!"

We know one person who's certainly hoping Gabby was kidding -- Diamond's BF, Saints star Alvin Kamara!!

Seems like it's all fake though ... so no rash lotion necessary.

As for that new burn she's got courtesy of Gabby ... that might need some caretaking.