Jerry Jones' Son In Car Accident in Malibu After Dinner with NFL Owners

Jerry Jones' Son In Scary Car Crash After Dinner w/ NFL Owners

Exclusive Details

Jerry Jones' son was a passenger in a head-on car crash in Malibu late Wednesday night after a fancy dinner with his famous father and L.A. Rams owner Stan Kroenke ... witnesses tell TMZ Sports.

Jones had left Nobu sushi restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway around 11 PM when his sprinter van slammed into another vehicle.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage -- but, based on photos and videos from the scene, it appears Jones walked away without an injury.

Witnesses say Jones Jr. walked off the van and comforted the driver -- who appeared shaken up.

Cops and emergency responders eventually arrived to the scene. Our law enforcement sources say neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been a factor. Just an innocent traffic accident.

We've reached out to the Cowboys multiple times for comment. So far, no word back.