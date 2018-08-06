Jarvis Landry Odell's 'Had Talks' ... About Joining Browns!

Odell Beckham 'Definitely' Open To Playing For Browns, Says Jarvis Landry

Odell Beckham's best NFL buddy, Jarvis Landry, says the two have ALREADY HAD TALKS about OBJ possibly joining the Browns ... telling reporters, Odell's "definitely" open to it.

Remember ... Odell is currently in a contract feud with the NY Giants -- wanting to be the "highest paid player, period" in the league.

New York's nowhere near that number ... reportedly offering less than $16 million a year.

Enter Landry ... who said Monday he's got the perfect solution -- a trade to Cleveland -- that apparently OBJ would be fine with.

"We've had talks," the current Browns star (who played with Odell at LSU) told Cleveland.com.

"At the end of the day I just want him happy. I want him to get what he deserves."

There's room on the roster ... the Browns just traded away Corey Coleman -- adding even more fuel to Jarvis' comments.

Sooo ... Baker Mayfield to OBJ? MAKE IT HAPPEN, CLEVELAND!!