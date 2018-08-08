TMZ

Harlem Globetrotters Hit Trick Shot ... From Airplane!!!

8/8/2018 1:25 PM PDT

Harlem Globetrotters Hit Trick Shot From Airplane!!!

Breaking News

The Harlem Globetrotters did it again -- hitting an insane trick shot from a FLYING AIRPLANE!!!

Globetrotters star Bull Bullard strapped into a yellow monoplane in Wildwood, New Jersey (where the guys are playing 4 games next week) and took aim at the basket while flying 70 miles per hour. 

He shot. He scored. Insane!!!

There's video from all angles -- it's pretty amazing stuff. 

"There’s no better way to arrive to Wildwood than with a trick shot from an airplane," Bullard said ... "I can’t wait to meet up with my teammates next week and put on a great show for the fans!"

The Globetrotters have hit crazy trick shots from all over the world -- from the top of Madison Square Garden to a rollercoaster in Georgia ... even Alcatraz. 

But, the flying trick shot from a plane might be the most impressive ... 

