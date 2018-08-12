Shane Mosley Says Oscar De La Hoya Was Better Than Mayweather

Shane Mosley De La Hoya Was Better Than Floyd ... In Their Primes

EXCLUSIVE

Oscar De La Hoya was past his prime when he fought (and lost to) Floyd Mayweather -- but prime Oscar woulda beat Floyd's ass ... so says Shane Mosley.

The boxing superstar fought both guys -- and beat Oscar twice -- and tells TMZ Sports he's convinced De La Hoya was the better fighter overall.

Here's a transcript of what Shane told Mike Babcock when he came to the TMZ office.

Babcock: If you take Oscar, Manny and Floyd, all at their best …

Mosely: Oscar. I think Oscar would’ve been the top one.

Babcock: Really?

Mosely: Yeah.

Babcock: Floyd likes to call himself "The Best Ever" …

Mosely: Nah.

We also asked who hit the hardest -- and that answer was surprising too.

Shane also fought Canelo Alvarez -- and says he's convinced Canelo would beat Floyd Mayweather if they fought right now.