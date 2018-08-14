Denver Broncos Haze Rookies with Terrible Haircuts

Breaking News
Bradley Chubb ... your head just got JACKED UP!!!
It's the best rookie hazing tradition in football -- the Denver Broncos line up the rookies, break out the clippers and go to work ... churning out the UGLIEST hairdos they can think of.
No one is spared -- including Chubb (the 5th overall pick in the draft) ... with every rookie looking like they just got buzzed up by Stevie Wonder.
Linebacker Brandon Marshall documented the damage -- some players got a checkerboard do ... others got a Coolio look. One dude got the ol' Friar Tuck (just like the one Tim Tebow got back in the day).
Don't worry ... it'll grow back.
Maybe.