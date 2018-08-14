Denver Broncos Rookie Hazing! Enjoy Your New Terrible Haircut!

Denver Broncos Haze Rookies with Terrible Haircuts

Bradley Chubb ... your head just got JACKED UP!!!

It's the best rookie hazing tradition in football -- the Denver Broncos line up the rookies, break out the clippers and go to work ... churning out the UGLIEST hairdos they can think of.

No one is spared -- including Chubb (the 5th overall pick in the draft) ... with every rookie looking like they just got buzzed up by Stevie Wonder.

Linebacker Brandon Marshall documented the damage -- some players got a checkerboard do ... others got a Coolio look. One dude got the ol' Friar Tuck (just like the one Tim Tebow got back in the day).

Don't worry ... it'll grow back.

Maybe.