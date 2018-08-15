Ferrari 512S Modulo Concept Car Or, XL Doorstop?!

Ferrari Concept Takes First Ride on Public Roads

How's THIS for a concept car?!?

The one-of-a-kind Ferrari 512S Modulo hit the road Tuesday for its first ever ride on public pavement ... nearly 50 years AFTER it was introduced.

Ferrari 512S Modulo Pininfarina first drive. History being made... pic.twitter.com/qgrfNIL0Z8 — Jim Glickenhaus (@JimGlickenhaus) August 14, 2018

The driver is Ferrari megafan Jim Glickenhaus. He calls it the 'Mona Lisa' of sports cars and believes it has a future in art museums.

The 512S Modulo debuted in 1970 as a concept car from Italian car design company Pininfarina ... after it was passed on to them by Enzo Ferrari. Pininfarina sold it to Glickenhaus in 2014 and he's been prepping it for this moment ever since.

The two-seater has a V12 engine ... but there's no power steering.

If you're heading to Pebble Beach for this week's U.S. Amateur Championship ... look for the whip on the lawn in the Ferrari section.