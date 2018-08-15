Khloe Kardashian Revenge Mom Bod ... With Revenge Booty

Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Killer Mom Beach Bod Months After Giving Birth

Khloe Kardashian just popped a baby out 4 months ago -- but you would never have known by the way she looks now.

Khlo's still in Mexico this week with Tristan Thompson, and on Monday she took a stroll on the beach solo in a body-hugging one-piece. All we can say is DAYYYUMM (*smokey voice*).

She's definitely embracing her revenge body philosophy from last year, only now she's got a hot mom bod twist on it ... from the front and the back. Lordy, that's a whole lot of booty.

True story ... Tristan's got one hell of a woman on his hands here, and he should count himself lucky that she didn't curve him after his cheating scandal earlier this year.

She's certainly curving everything else ...