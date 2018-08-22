Serena Williams Epic Dance Battle ... Good vs. Evil!

Serena Williams In Epic Dance Battle for Her Soul

A dance battle broke out on the streets of Queens on Tuesday -- Good Vs. Evil -- and the winner gets Serena Williams!!

There was definitely a Luke Skywalker-type vibe with Serena -- a bunch of "dark side" lookin' dancers tried to dance-pull Serena down some stairs ... while some "light side" dancers resisted and yanked her the other direction.

So ... what the hell was going on?!!?

BEATS, BABY!

It was all for a Beats By Dre headphones commercial -- but since the production didn't bump the music out loud, we don't really know what song they're all dancing to.

Still, everyone slaaaaaayed ... and Serena got paaaaaaaaid.

All in all, a good day for everyone -- good and evil.