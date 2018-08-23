LaDainian Tomlinson Start Bridgewater Over Darnold Here's Why ...

LaDainian Tomlinson Says Bridgewater Over Darnold, Here's Why ...

LaDainian Tomlinson says it's not even a debate in his mind -- if he's Todd Bowles, Teddy Bridgewater is the starting QB on opening day for the NY Jets.

Darnold -- the #3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- has been solid in the pre-season ... showing real potential, despite his inexperience.

On the other hand, Teddy Bridgewater has been a STUD after coming back from one of the worst knee injuries in the history of the league.

The race for the starting job has been neck and neck -- and the team hasn't made an official announcement as to who will start Week 1.

But, LT says it's an easy decision for him ... ya gotta go with Teddy B. But, he's not throwing shade at Darnold.

Either way, the Jets seem to have a lot more hope this season than people thought ...