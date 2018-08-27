YBN Nahmir Wanna Find Underground Rap? ... It's in the (Video) Game!

YBN Nahmir Says Video Gaming Is the New Rap Underground

EXCLUSIVE

YBN Nahmir has racked up more than 250 MILLION views on YouTube after exploding onto the rap scene ... and says he's living proof the next place to find huge rap stars is in video gaming.

Here's the deal ... Nahmir would showcase his freestyle skills while playing games like Grand Theft Auto and people loved it. He blew up and now the 18-year-old is becoming a force in the hip-hop world.

But, Nahmir is not some anomaly -- telling TMZ Sports there are TONS of super talented young rappers using video game streaming services to get noticed ... and it's a matter of time before big record labels start heading to Xbox Live and the PlayStation Network to start hunting for talent.

"You see how I blew up? Off the game," Nahmir says.

"These motherf**kers are everywhere that's like unknown ... It's a whole 'nother thing coming."

As for his own gaming career, don't expect him to go back to full-time for a VERY long time. Nahmir is traveling the world doing hip-hop -- performing in front of massive crowds.

Right now, Nahmir says it's all about the music.