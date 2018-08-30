Colin Kaepernick Wins Key Battle in NFL Collusion Case Team Owners Must Now Testify

It's a hugely significant ruling ... an arbitrator just threw out the NFL's motion to dismiss Colin Kaepernick's collusion lawsuit, and that now paves the way for a full-blown trial in which NFL owners will have to testify under oath.

The NFL had filed legal docs alleging Kaepernick's legal argument -- that NFL owners conspired to keep him out of the league -- was baseless and without evidence. The arbitrator disagreed, concluding there was sufficient evidence present in the former QB's legal docs to allow his case to go forward.

Now Kaepernick's lawyers, Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas, will have an opportunity for a trial and put the owners under oath. The end game -- proving they talked, conspired, colluded to keep Colin off the field. If that gets proved, the entire NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement could be in jeopardy.

Mind you ... Colin could not have won this motion with mere statistics ... he had to show solid proof the owners engaged in a coordinated effort to blackball him from the league. Therefore, the former QB must have presented some hard evidence that moved the arbitrator to rule the case had enough merit to go to trial.