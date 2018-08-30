Piers Morgan Allegedly Fat Shamed Plus-Size Model Tess Holliday on Cover of Cosmo UK

Piers Morgan Tears into Cosmo for Showcasing Plus-Size Model 'What a Load of Old Baloney'

Piers Morgan just took a shot at Cosmo UK mag for putting a plus-size model on its cover ... and, fact is, a lot of his followers are agreeing with him.

Tess Holliday is featured on the cover. She's a 33-year-old model who's made a career by being open about her struggle with weight and body positivity.

Piers said, "As Britain battles an ever-worsening obesity crisis, this is the new cover of Cosmo. Apparently we're supposed to view it as a 'huge step forward for body positivity.' What a load of old baloney. This cover is just as dangerous & misguided as celebrating size zero models."

The comments are now pouring in ... and so far he's getting a lot of support for his position, although it's mixed.

There's one point of view that it's clear body-shaming and it loses sight of the fact that Tess is happy in her skin. There are others who say it encourages people who have the ability to maintain a healthy weight to slide to their physical and mental detriment.

As for Tess, the Cosmo article is about her battling depression over her weight. She also opens up about being sexually assaulted when she was younger.

Tess posted the cover of the mag herself, saying she was proud of the way it looked and hoped it would change the attitude of young girls who might be ashamed of the way they look.