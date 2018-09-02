Malibu Chili Cook-Off Attracts Kourtney Kardashion, Simon Cowell, Orlando Bloom

Malibu Chili Cook-Off Kourtney and Simon's Kids Havin' a Blast!!!

Malibu was teaming with celebs Saturday at the 37th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off.

Tons of people showed up ... Kourtney Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, Anthony Kiedis, Robin Thicke, Sofia Richie, Larsa Pippen, Caitlyn Jenner, Adam Sandler, Simon Cowell and Gerard Butler.

The cook-off pits anyone who's up for it to put their chili talents on the line ... a panel of judges decides which bowl is most worthy ... and which bowls aren't.

It's really more like a carnival, with lots of rides for the kids. Simon brought his son and protege, 4-year-old Eric. Kourtney brought her kids as well.

Normies who show up can get up close and personal with celebs, most of who seemed up for taking selfies.