Slash's Divorce Face-to-Face with Perla ... They Finally Settle Divorce

Slash and Estranged Wife Head to Court, Finally Settle Divorce

9:57 AM PT -- Slash and Perla are both single, officially! Both sides informed the judge they reached an agreement in their divorce, and the judge just signed off.

Mazel tov? Slash and his estranged wife, Perla Ferrar, are coming face-to-face in front of a judge Tuesday to hash out parts of their contentious divorce ... and she's already won one battle.

The Guns N' Roses rocker and his ex are both in an L.A. courtroom trying to reach an agreement in the divorce that's been ongoing since 2014. Perla just got one of the things she'd been asking for -- access to Slash's Internet provider records with Charter Communications. We broke the story ... Perla thinks the records will prove Slash's gf has been harassing her online.

The judge says she's granting that motion, but there are several other issues on the table. The hearing is still going.

Story developing ...