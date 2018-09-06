Beyonce 36 Was Awesome, But Cheers to 37 & Beyond!!!

Beyonce Shares 37th Birthday Party Pics

Beyonce spent her 37th birthday reflecting on what 36 meant to her -- also known as ... living her best life.

She's been celebrating her big day all week in Italy, and just posted these pics of the trip. Yes, she and Jay-Z are living the high life while floatin' around on a yacht, but Queen Bey still took time to do what we commoners do on birthdays ... cut some cake!!!

The singer summed up her last year, saying ... "I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love."

She goes on, "And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future."

She signed off, "I love you, Hive."