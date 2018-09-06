President Trump Puts the Cart Before the Taxpayers ... $300k for Secret Service Green Rides

President Trump Cost Taxpayers More than $300k in Golf Cart Rentals

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump's incessant golf outings are costing taxpayers a FORTUNE.

Taxpayers footed bills totaling $300,675 for golf cart rentals alone, so the Secret Service could follow Trump on the links ... this according to federal documents obtained by TMZ.

Many of the expenses emanate from Trump's Mar-a-Lago excursions. And, get this ... since taking office Trump has reportedly spent 153 days at golf properties, which explains why the golf cart rental is sky high.

Since Trump took office, the total expense of his golf outings cost taxpayers an estimated $77 MILLION.

The $300k figure is just for domestic golf outings, and Trump has hit the greens in the UK, Scotland and Japan.