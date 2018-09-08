Denise Richards Marries Aaron Phypers in Front of 'RHOBH' Cameras

Denise Richards Weds Aaron Phypers Welcome to 'RHOBH'!!!

Denise Richards is the newest cast member on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but she's already getting the most attention ... thanks to her wedding!!

Denise -- rocking a stunning dress -- tied the knot with actor Aaron Phypers Saturday in Malibu in front of family, friends ... and the cast and crew of 'RHOBH.' The couple's big day was filmed for the upcoming 9th season of the show, which Richards will be joining.

So obviously, guests in attendance included Housewives like Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer ... along with other familiar faces like Rebecca Romijn and her hubby, Jerry O'Connell.

As for Richards' new man, we broke the story ... he's fresh off his divorce from "Desperate Housewives" star, Nicollette Sheridan, even though she filed for it back in 2016.

Denise and Aaron began dating in September 2017, they recently announced their engagement ... and they already have their TV wedding.

No word yet if Charlie Sheen was there, but he too might make an appearance on Season 9 of 'RHOBH.'

Even more reason to watch.