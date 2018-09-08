Kanye West Orders Reporter Out of Fashion Show Event

Kanye West Orders Reporter Out of Event Over Kim Kardashian/Tyson Beckford Feud

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West gave the folks at the Ralph Lauren party an ultimatum -- kick a certain reporter out of the event, or he'll book it.

Kanye was on the red carpet at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Fashion Show in Central Park Friday night, when one of his handlers delivered the threat to what looks like an event organizier.

Kanye then jumped in and made it clear ... he wanted the reporter in question out of the joint, STAT.

We're told the beef was over a question the reporter asked about the feud between Kim Kardashian and Tyson Beckford. Remember last month, when Tyson shaded Kim over her body and Kim fired back by saying, "Sis we all know why you don't care for it" ... lots of people took that as a homophobic slur.

The reporter made a hasty exit before she could get kicked out.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Tyson was at the Plaza -- yep, where Cardi B attacked Nicki Minaj -- and said he didn't see the fight, but decided to say this ... "I carry a gun. I'm not allowed to get in fights."

Shots fired.