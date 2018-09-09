Jay-Z and Beyonce Pose for Pics in Italy During Her Birthday Celebrations

Beyonce and Jay-Z are still in the midst of celebrating the singer's birthday ... squeezing in some time for a private photo shoot too.
The pair hit the beach on the Italian island of Sardinia Saturday for a boat tour followed by some cute couple pics shot by a private photog. It's no secret, Jay is crazy about his wife ... and the photo shoot proves it.
Beyonce turned 37 last week, and the pair has been in Italy celebrating -- seemingly sans kids -- ever since.
The singer posted a message Thursday recapping 36 and sharing her hopes for the year ahead, saying, "I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love."
View this post on Instagram
At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive. B