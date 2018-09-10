Broadway Star Carole Cook on Trump, 'Where's John Wilkes Booth When You Need Him?'

Legendary Broadway star Carole Cook said something so shocking when asked about Donald Trump -- "Where's John Wilkes Booth when you need him?"
Cook and her husband were leaving Craig's in WeHo Sunday night when our photog asked about a performance of "Frozen" last week, when a member of the audience unfurled a banner that read, "Trump 2020." An actor onstage ripped it from the guy's hands and threw it off stage.
What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro Trump flag?? How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump? The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience. I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform. Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast at @frozenbroadway. I appreciate everyone’s support. #resist #lovewins #lovetrumpshate
Cook clearly thinks more drastic measures are required, and the most shocking part is that she clearly knew what she was going to say. Based on her husband's reaction it's something they've said before.
Check it out ... her husband makes sure people know ... Booth assassinated a president.
Cook didn't stop there ... she asked if her comment would put her on an Enemies List -- referring to Richard Nixon's famous document -- and she clearly would wear that as a badge of honor.