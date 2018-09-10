Nicki Minaj Says Cardi B Will Get Killed If She Attacks People

Nicki Minaj Cardi B Will Die If She Keeps Attacking People

Nicki Minaj straight-up said, if Cardi B does to others like she did to Nicki, she's gonna get killed.

Nicki appeared on Queen Radio Monday in the wake of Cardi B's attack Friday at New York Fashion Week, and said, "You put your hands on certain people you gon die. PERIOD. And y'all sitting here making this s*** a joke? I'm not the bitches in the strip club and I'm not a bitch on a reality show. My money is very f***ing long."

Short story ... Nicki thinks other people would have been far more aggressive than her if Cardi B zeroed in on them the same way she did Nicki.

Nicki also says she was mortified by Cardi B's attack this weekend, and insists she never spoke ill of baby Kulture ... despite Cardi's claim. She clarified she has never and would never talk smack about someone else's parenting skills or child.

We broke the story ... Cardi confronted Nicki at the Harper's Bazaar party in NYC to "address the lies Nicki was spreading," saying Nicki questioned her fitness as a mother.



Cardi tried attacking Nicki but was thwarted by security ... then chucked her shoe in Nicki's direction. CB was the one who walked away -- sans one shoe -- with a knot above her eye.

The "I Like It" rapper later went on social media to call out Nicki, saying ... "I've let a lot of s*** slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me ... But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f***in off!!" Cardi doesn't specify what comments Nicki made or liked.

Welp ... Nicki's shutting down the allegation pretty damn hard here. Not only does she put that on her government but, as she puts it ... that's "clown s***."