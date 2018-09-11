Tekashi69 Has New Reason to Smile, Thanks to Colombian Dentist

Tekashi69's gonna be flossing, but we ain't talking jewelry ... it's a new grin.
The rapper hit up renowned Colombian dentist Dr. Mario Montoya in Cali, Colombia for a 5-hour veneers procedure Tuesday. He walked out with a brand spankin' new smile (not that Tekashi's ever been shy about mugging for cameras).
Finally we can present you @6ix9ine #SmilesbyMarioMontoya @drmariomontoya very happy of having this artist in our home and family .. thnx for the trust and love 🔥🔥🔥 Soon full video of @6ix9ine procedure Clip by @dynamicamcolombia #SmilesbyMariomontoya #Bestinvestmentinmyselfbydrmontoya #MillionDollarSmilebyDrMontoya #teethshinebrightlikeadiamondbydrmontoya #WhiteandBrightbyDrMontoya @worldstar @worldlatinstar @oldmanebro @clout_wrld
The porcelain veneers are typically used to cover up discoloration or chipped teeth. In other words ... quick path to a near-flawless smile. We're told 6ix9ine dropped upwards of $12k for the procedure which included 12 top teeth and 12 more on the bottom.
Not a bad way to reward himself ... after spreading the love to his family in Mexico.