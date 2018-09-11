Tekashi69 Has New Reason to Smile, Thanks to Colombian Dentist

Tekashi69 New Chompers Are Pure Colombian!

Tekashi69's gonna be flossing, but we ain't talking jewelry ... it's a new grin.

The rapper hit up renowned Colombian dentist Dr. Mario Montoya in Cali, Colombia for a 5-hour veneers procedure Tuesday. He walked out with a brand spankin' new smile (not that Tekashi's ever been shy about mugging for cameras).

The porcelain veneers are typically used to cover up discoloration or chipped teeth. In other words ... quick path to a near-flawless smile. We're told 6ix9ine dropped upwards of $12k for the procedure which included 12 top teeth and 12 more on the bottom.

Not a bad way to reward himself ... after spreading the love to his family in Mexico.