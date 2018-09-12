Harvey Weinstein Touches and Gets Flirty with Woman Before Alleged Rape

Harvey Weinstein Seen on Video Touching and Flirting with Rape Accuser

Harvey Weinstein is seen getting handsy and flirting with a woman in a new video ... the same woman accusing him of rape.

In footage released Wednesday, Weinstein is seen hugging, touching and making suggestive comments during a business meeting in New York with Melissa Thompson. Thompson is a major player in the class action lawsuit against the fallen producer.

The clip starts with Weinstein entering the room and telling someone off camera not to interrupt ... he then closes and locks the door behind him.

Thompson is clearly uncomfortable throughout the video, at one place telling Weinstein his hands were moving too far up her leg.

In a lawsuit filed in June, Thompson alleged Weinstein raped her in a hotel the same day the video was shot.

Weinstein's attorney, Benjamin Brafman, tells us others have seen the full video ... and it tells a different story. Brafman says, "... the video, when viewed in its entirety, in context and not in select excerpts, demonstrates that there is nothing forceful, but casual – if not awkward – flirting from both parties."

He continues, "It (the video) was produced by Ms. Thompson to bolster her position in a civil lawsuit seeking money. Any suggestion of sexual misconduct is false. This is a further attempt to publicly disgrace Mr. Weinstein for financial gain, and we will not stand for it. Facts do matter.“