Danielle Bregoli Lands Billboard Cover How You Like Me Now, Bich?!

Danielle Bregoli Lands 'Billboard' Cover After Top Female Rapper Nomination

Danielle Bregoli has cemented her status as one of the top female rappers -- deal with it -- and Billboard's stamp of approval says it all.

Danielle -- aka Bhad Bhabie -- has just landed the cover of Billboard ... slated to hit stands Friday and just a few days shy before Bhabie's first mixtape "15" is also released. The cover is very much deserving -- it comes on the heels of earning a Billboard nomination for top rap female artist along Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Strong company, for sure.

TMZ obtained video of Bhabie's behind-the-scenes when she shot the cover. Need more proof she deserves it? Bhabie's the youngest female rapper of all-time at 14 to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 -- 3 of her tracks have made it on ... including "Hi Bich," which has amassed 119M views on YouTube alone.

Bhabie -- who goes on tour with Lil Yachty in October -- now has even more reason to celebrate. Maybe another grill? She likes shiny things.