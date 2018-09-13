Danielle Bregoli Lands 'Billboard' Cover After Top Female Rapper Nomination

Danielle Bregoli Lands Billboard Cover How You Like Me Now, Bich?!

Danielle Bregoli ﻿has cemented her status as one of the top female rappers -- deal with it -- and Billboard's stamp of approval says it all.

Danielle -- aka Bhad Bhabie -- has just landed the cover of Billboard ... slated to hit stands Friday and just a few days shy before Bhabie's first mixtape "15" is also released. The cover is very much deserving -- it comes on the heels of earning a Billboard nomination for top rap female artist along Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Strong company, for sure.

TMZ obtained video of Bhabie's behind-the-scenes when she shot the cover. Need more proof she deserves it? Bhabie's the youngest female rapper of all-time at 14 to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 -- 3 of her tracks have made it on ... including "Hi Bich," which has amassed 119M views on YouTube alone.

Bhabie -- who goes on tour with Lil Yachty in October -- now has even more reason to celebrate. Maybe another grill? She likes shiny things.