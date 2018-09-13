Gary Busey on 'Point Break' Loses It Over 'Utah, Get Me Two!' It Wasn't in the Script!!!

Gary Busey Reveals Back Story on His Famous 'Point Break' Line

Gary Busey's VERY passionate about his new book and really wants you to go out and buy it, but in the meantime ... just enjoy this wild clip of Busey being Busey.

The eccentric bundle of energy was on "TMZ Live" talking about, "Buseyisms: Gary Busey's Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth" -- but we just had a feeling this would NOT be a boring book discussion. We were right ... big time!

Besides explaining why he's really only 11 years old, Gary took us back to his most awesome role -- Pappas from "Point Break" -- and revealed how he came up with that famous line.

It's awesome.

As for his book ... Gary says it's his whole life story -- including all his ups and downs in Hollywood. If you're interested, he's having a book signing Thursday night at The Grove in L.A.

Make sure you watch to the end. Dude absolutely cracked himself up. We're still not sure what was so funny ... but Gary is a trip.