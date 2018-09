Gogo Yubari in 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' 'Memba Her?!

Chiaki Kuriyama is best known for playing the 17-year-old bodyguard Gogo Yubari -- who protects Lucy Liu as O-Ren Ishii aka Cottonmouth -- in Quentin Tarantino's 2003 masterpiece "Kill Bill: Vol. 1." Guess what she looks like now!