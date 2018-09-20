Meghan Markle Gets a Visit from Mom for Cookbook Event

Meghan Markle I Can Always Count on My Mom!!! Visits for Cookbook Launch

Meghan Markle's mom came flying to her daughter's side for the Duchess of Sussex's first solo project this week, and the timing of her visit couldn't be more perfect.

Doria Ragland joined Meghan and Prince Harry Thursday at a London event to launch a new cookbook for a communal kitchen Meghan is supporting. She wrote the foreword for the book.

Recent reports say Meghan is feeling kinda lonely as a new member of the Royal Family -- so, a visit from Mom would probably help cure the blues. That's also why some outlets are speculating Doria might eventually move to London.

Based on the way Meghan was looking at Doria before and during the event ... we're guessing she'd love to have mama bear close.

Interestingly, Princess Diana famously struggled with loneliness after marrying Prince Charles.

Sooo ... Doria to the rescue?