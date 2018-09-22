Jermell Charlo Volunteers To Be Floyd's Tune-Up, But Ain't Holding His Breath

Jermell Charlo I'll Be Floyd's Tokyo Tune-Up ... He Don't Want No Smoke

WBC light middleweight champ Jermell Charlo says if Floyd Mayweather is looking for a pre-Pacquiao tune-up, he'll be Money's huckleberry ... that is, if Floyd is willing to fight him.

Charlo is undefeated at 31-0, and in the prime of his career at 28 ... so when we asked him and asked if he'd be willing to be Mayweather's Tokyo comeback fight he said he was down, but not hopeful.

"I'd definitely take that tune-up fight with Floyd." Later adding, "But, he ain't gonna step in there with no savage like myself."

Mayweather's people told TMZ Sports earlier this week that he was looking to get in a fight before a rematch with Manny ... making every boxer near the weight class dream of a HUGE payday.

Jermell is obviously no different ... except unlike most of them, he knows he can beat him, so much so that he's telling Floyd it's in his best interest to run and hide.

"Go back and fight that old Manny Pacquiao again ... or get a rematch with Conor."

