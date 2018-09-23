Serena Williams I'm Shakin' Off a Bad Month ... On 'Lip Sync Battle'

Serena Williams Dances on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Serena Williams dropped it low during a taping for an upcoming episode of "Lip Sync Battle."

The tennis star shakes and grooves to Beyonce's hit single, "Sorry," off her Lemonade album.

In case you didn't know ... Serena was also in the music video for "Sorry."

Serena Williams is coming off a tough month after losing to Naomi Osaka at the US Open ... a match laced in controversy after Serena was docked a game after getting into it with the ump. Then an Australian paper, The Herald Sun, published a racist cartoon of Serena.

Interesting song choice ... Serena could be telling us how she feels about the whole US Open thing.