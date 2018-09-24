Firework Explodes in Crowd During ODESZA Set at Life is Beautiful

ODESZA Firework Explodes into Crowd During Music Festival Set

ODESZA's set at Life is Beautiful Music Festival came to a terrifying end when a rogue firework shot off straight into the crowd.

The group was finishing its set Sunday night at the Las Vegas event with a massive firework display when something clearly went wrong, and one of the explosions went off in the crowd. It's unclear how many people were injured from the blast.

Dude, one of the fireworks went into the crowd during Odesza’s set 😟 That shit was terrifying, I hope the people that were in that area are okay. Straight up.. #lifeisbeautiful pic.twitter.com/b3aSoyD97Q — 𝕊𝕞𝕠𝕝 𝕗𝕣𝕖𝕟 🌺 (@_lilsprout) September 24, 2018

One member of the audience wrote of the mishap, "Literally saw someone get hit by an explosive firework RIGHT next to us during the ODESZA set and it was SOO traumatic. Wtf."

ODESZA was among one of the last acts of the weekend for the annual music festival. Other performers included The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Arcade Fire and Florence + The Machine.

We've reached out to a rep for ODESZA ... so far, no word back.