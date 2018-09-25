Childish Gambino Postpones Concert ... In Wake Of Foot Injury

Breaking News
Childish Gambino's foot injury must be severe ... 'cause he's postponed his upcoming concert.
Wednesday's show at The Forum in Inglewood, CA has been rescheduled ... and a new date has not been announced.
As we reported ... Childish Gambino injured his foot and cut short his Sunday concert in Dallas ... and he's been spotted in a wheelchair and leg brace during his This is America tour.
Wednesday's postponement is bad news for the singer's fans ... 'cause he's been saying this is his last concert tour ever.
Childish Gambino -- aka Donald Glover -- has 8 shows left on this tour after Wednesday's postponement ... but it's unclear if he will be able to perform Thursday in Oakland.