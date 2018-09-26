'RHOD' Star D'Andra Simmons Beto Can Beat Ted!!! It's Written All Over My Hood

'RHOD' Star D'Andra Simmons Says Beto O'Rourke Can Beat Ted Cruz

EXCLUSIVE

Beto O'Rourke all but winning over one of the most conservative towns in Texas spells bad news for Sen. Ted Cruz ... so says 'Real Housewives of Dallas' star D'Andra Simmons.

We got D'Andra in NYC Tuesday and it's pretty clear her support for Cruz has totally fizzled. What's also clear ... her admiration for Beto, the rival who's in a neck-and-neck race heading into the midterm election.

D'Andra spills the beans on why she thinks Cruz's support has dwindled ... in a nutshell, she says it's time to stop towing the party line. As for whether she thinks Beto can pull ahead -- D'Andra says there are telling signs all over her hometown ... an uber-conservative Dallas suburb.