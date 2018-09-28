Paulina Gretzky French Kissin' Dustin Johnson ... We're Back On!

Paulina Gretzky French Kissin' Dustin Johnson, We're Back On!

Breaking News

Huge victory for Dustin Johnson at the Ryder Cup in France -- Paulina Gretzky's letting him KISS HER again!!!

Seemed like it'd never happen again after she scrubbed him from her Instagram in the wake of cheating rumors ... but Dustin's put in the work and now he's back!!!

The couple arrived to Paris for the Ryder Cup recently and Paulina immediately put him to work -- making him shoot video of her for her IG page ... even though the page is still void of any DJ pics.

Dustin and his partner, Rickie Fowler, lost their matchup with Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose on Friday and the USA is currently losing to Europe -- but who cares, DJ's got his baby mama back!

As for the cheating rumors, the alleged "other woman" has denied hooking up with DJ.

Only one hurdle left for Dustin ... he's gotta get Paulina to put his pic back on her IG page.

Good luck ...