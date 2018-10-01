Alexis Ren Tangos with a Thong .. In Sexy Beach Romp

Alexis Ren Tangos with a Thong In Sexy Beach Bikini Sesh

How does smokin' hot model Alexis Ren blow off some steam when she's not training for "Dancing with the Stars"?

Tiny bikini beach sesh ... and it's great.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Rookie of the Year hit up the beach in Santa Monica (where she grew up) over the weekend and flaunted her insane physique for all to see.

Ren wasn't alone ... she was splashin' around with her boyfriend, Sky Bear (yes, that's his name) ... a handsome dude with a man bun.

The two were spotted flirting in the water and kicking around a soccer ball. She looked amazing. He was also there.

Monday morning, it was back to work for Ren -- training with her 'DWTS' partner, Alan Bersten, as they get ready for week 2 ... where the theme is "New York Night."