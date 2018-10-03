President Trump Sends 1st National Text Alert ... A Serious Message For Once

Donald Trump Sends Americans First Nationwide Presidential Alert Text

Breaking News

Imagine President Trump sliding into your DMs -- okay, now take a deep breath because it's not THAT bad, but most likely you DID just get a text from him ... and a dead serious one at that.

If you haven't looked down at your phone recently ... FEMA sent out the first nationwide presidential alert text on behalf of POTUS Wednesday at 2:18 PM ET. It was just a test, and the real thing would only be used during a national crisis when it would be necessary to immediately contact all citizens.

Interestingly, the text is neutral and contains zero messaging directly from Trump -- "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." FEMA says the Prez gives the go-ahead to send the text, while FEMA drafts and sends the actual message.

If you're wondering ... the system doesn't allow 45 to wake up in the morning and decide on a whim to send a blast message to all Americans. Still gotta see Twitter for that.

As they say ... this was just a test. If it had been an actual text from Trump, it probably would have been way more offensive.