Steve Kerr & Pete Carroll Battle In Basketball Shootout, Who Wins?!

Ex-NBA star Steve Kerr vs. 67-year-old NFL coach Pete Carroll in a basketball shootout ... WHO YA GOT?!?!

If you took the Golden State Warriors head man -- you'd be wrong ... we think.

The Dubs are up in Seattle for a preseason tilt with Sacramento Friday, but they popped by 'Hawks practice beforehand (we're told Kerr and Carroll are long-time bros).

Turns out ... there's a basketball hoop in the Seattle team meeting room -- so, of course, a shootout went down.

Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Tyler Lockett all got buckets ... but then it was time for the main event -- Carroll vs. Kerr.

Unclear exactly how it all went down ... but it looks like it came down to a final Carroll shot -- that cornerback Shaquill Griffin conveniently cut out before the ball went in.

If you're asking Griffin ... he swears Carroll made the bucket -- "He made the shot !! Seahawks win !!"

Guess we'll have to take his word for it ... after all, Seattle doesn't get to see much hoops success these days.

RIP Sonics.