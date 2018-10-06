Rapper Juice WRLD To Busted Cop ... Do Your Duty, Not the Booty!!!

Rapper Juice WRLD Clowns Houston Cop Busted for Taking Booty Pic

That cop who got busted taking a photo of a woman's ass wasn't serving or protecting anybody ... and Juice WRLD's not afraid to clown him for it.

The Chicago rapper -- who's blowing up right now for his track "Lucid Dreams" -- has words for the Houston cop who got caught taking a booty pic while working the Drake and Migos concert last week ... don't perv out on the clock, bro!

Juice also wonders how many officers are using body cameras to secretly record women for their personal collections, which we have to admit ... we never thought of before.

But, then a guy in the rapper's crew drops the line of the day -- it might as well become the new "To Protect and To Serve."

As we reported ... Houston PD has taken action against the officer for his creepy behavior by launching an internal investigation.