Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches Rocket And Sticks The Landing in Major Milestone

Another milestone for Elon Musk, as the SpaceX CEO launched a satellite into space and successfully landed the rocket booster on solid ground at its California launch site in a visually stunning mission carried out over Los Angeles.

The amazing video delighted onlookers, and surprised those who were unaware of the launch ... nope, not a UFO. Sorry!

You see the Falcon 9 rocket soaring through the sky, leaving behind a beautiful trail of light ... that's when the first-stage booster (on the right) separates and heads back towards Earth as another rocket continues boosting the satellite into space.

It's the first time SpaceX has landed a first-stage booster on the West Coast ... they've previously flown rockets back to land in Florida, and on barges in the Pacific Ocean. The rocket will be reused, saving SpaceX tons of money.

