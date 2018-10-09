2018 AMAs Stirring Tribute To Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Remembered With Stirring Tribute at 2018 American Music Awards

Aretha Franklin ﻿was honored at the 2018 American Music Awards with a star-studded performance of the Queen of Soul's timeless gospel classics ... with Gladys Knight ﻿leading the way.

Gladys, a friend of the late singer, started the tribute with a beautiful rendition of "Amazing Grace" ... bringing the audience to its feet one last time at the end of the 3-hour award show.

Gladys introduced Donnie McClurkin, and he energized the room by singing "Climbing Higher Mountains."

A gospel choir came on stage for CeCe Winans' performance of "Mary Don't You Weep" ... and people were dancing in the aisles by the time Ledisi launched into "How I Got Over."

The memorial performance ended with gospel duo Mary Mary singing a traditional gospel, "Old Landmark."

Aretha died August 16 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.