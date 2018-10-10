Danielle Bregoli Catch Me On Snapchat ... Reality Show Coming

Danielle Bregoli Signs Reality Show Deal With Snapchat

EXCLUSIVE

Danielle Bregoli ﻿is about to become the new face of Snapchat ... and this time, she doesn't have to pay to slap her image all over the place!

We've learned Bhad Bhabie signed a deal to create a 12-episode docuseries on the social media app ... it's called "Bringing Up Bhabie" and it's set to premiere later this year.

We're told Danielle is one of the most popular celebs on the platform ... and shooting begins this month with a focus on her personal life and music career.

Sources wouldn't disclose how much Danielle is being paid ... but we're guessing it's more than she paid for her Billboard cover ad.