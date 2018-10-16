'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett Great Surprise for Young Amputee Pal

'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett Gives Amputee Boy Handicapped-Accessible Van

This tearjerker comes courtesy of "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, who just made life a little easier for a double amputee -- and if crying's your thing ... grab some tissues.

Jussie -- who plays Cookie and Lucious Lyon's son, Jamal, on "Empire" -- met up with 6-year-old Kayden Kinckle to deliver a handicapped-accessible van ... but first, he met Kayden's fam at a hotel, setting up the big surprise.

Living the AMPLIFE pic.twitter.com/1RxyvDPkP7 — Kayden Kinckle (@KaydenKinckle) July 21, 2017

The reveal did not disappoint -- the look on Kayden's face when he sees the van is kinda everything. Kayden got a quick lesson on how to work his new ramp, prompting Jussie to say, "It's gonna be just like a chariot for the Pharaoh."

The timing of the gift couldn't come at a better time ... we're told Kayden's about to get new legs and the van will help him and his family get around.

Kayden and Jussie have a history, he brought Kayden with him to the NBA Awards last year and he helped promote Kayden's mom's book, "Stepping Out on Faith: The Kayden Kinckle Story. A Mother's Journey."