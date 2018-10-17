2018 BET Hip Hop Awards Check Out The Drip

2018 BET Hip Hop Awards Behind the Scenes Was All Swag, Diamonds and Flash

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards turned into one big party onstage and off, with the best artists and biggest ballers turning up in South Beach ... showing off their ice, style and swag.

Some of the stars who were dripping extra hard ... award winners Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir, Blac Chyna, T.I. and Tameka, O.T. Genasis, Fabolous ... and lots of other pairs and groups who reveled in the good times.

Also walking the red carpet at The Fillmore Miami Beach ... TMZ's Raquel Harper, in advance of her new TV show.

Check out the rest of the party behind the scenes for yourself ... and be sure to catch the premiere of "Raq Rants" October 23 at 11 PM ET on BET.