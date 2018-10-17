Lawrence Taylor Agrees With Bill Belichick ... Khalil Mack Ain't On My Level!

Lawrence Taylor says Bill Belichick is absolutely correct ... Khalil Mack ain't NOWHERE near his level -- and neither is anybody else!!!

Of course, the reason we're even talking about this is 'cause a reporter had the onions to ask The Hoody -- who coached L.T. in NY -- if Mack was on the same level as the Giants legend.

"We're talking about Lawrence Taylor now," Bill said Wednesday morning, stone-faced and kinda pissed.

"I'm not putting anybody in Lawrence Taylor's class. So, put everybody down below that."

L.T. didn't take long to agree ...

"What he said!! The mold was made never to be duplicated!!!"

FYI ... L.T. was the NFL's 1986 MVP (the last defensive player to win the award), a 10-time Pro Bowler, an 8-time First-Team All-Pro member AND a 2-time Super Bowl winner.

As for Mack, he does have a Defensive Player of the Year award under his belt and 3 Pro Bowls in his 4-plus seasons ... but yeah, he ain't no L.T.

Then again, who the hell is?!?!?