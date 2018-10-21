Celebrity Pumpkin Stencils Slice, Slice Baby!

Celebrity Pumpkin Stencils -- Slice, Slice Baby!

Halloween is creeping up and that means it's time to start pimping those pumpkins! We've put together some scary good celebrity stencils that'll make for a few gourd-eous pumpkins!

From Tiffany Haddish and Post Malone to LeBron James and Hailey Baldwin we've pumped up our star-studded stencils for your carving please.

Step 1: Scroll through our celebrity stencils.

Step 2: Pick one out that'll impress the trick-or-treaters.

Step 3: Use the link in the captions to download and print out an easy-to-use-PDF template.

Any way you slice it ... you're in for a treat.