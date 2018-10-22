Blac Chyna's Very Tipsy Reminder to Get Out and Vote

Blac Chyna Wasted PSA to Voters ... 'It's Midterm,' Bitches!!!

Blac Chyna ﻿is ripping a page out of Taylor Swift's electoral playbook -- except Chyna's version sounds a bit more drunken ... and hysterical, TBH.

BC was leaving Mastro's in Bev Hills and, right off the bat, it was clear she had more than water at dinner. She did have a designated driver, who failed miserably at stopping Chyna from ranting about the importance of registering to vote, and lots of other stuff.

Yup ... BC was dead serious about the midterm elections, but her execution was lacking. She could barely keep her balance before imploring everyone to look up their state's deadlines for voter registration.

She almost slurred her way through a breast cancer awareness statement.

Fittingly, her bizarre news conference came to a crashing halt when she got into an altercation with one of the photogs recording her.

Politics ... it ain't for everyone.