Jessie James Decker Flaunts Flawless Bikini Bod

Jessie James Decker's got us all green with envy ... envy over NOT being on Miami beach to see this shoot going down live.
Jessie's frolicking in a green bikini and flauntin' what her mama gave her while shooting a commercial. Unclear what product she's pimping but it's gonna be hard to upstage Jessie's bikini bod ... which is en fuego!!!
Speaking of what mamas gave ... Jessie and her ex-NFL hubby, Eric Decker, just had baby #3 -- a little boy -- back in March. Snapback mode, in full effect!
During a break, Jessie got in on a little splash action. Check out the gallery -- plenty of green to cure your Monday blues.