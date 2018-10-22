Kylie Jenner Sued For Stealing 'Born to Sparkle' Makeup Line

Kylie Jenner Sued You Stole 'Born to Sparkle'

Kylie Jenner is being sued for straight-up jacking another cosmetic line.

A company named Sheree Cosmetics is suing Kylie and her company, Kylie Cosmetics, for allegedly stealing its "Born to Sparkle" makeup line. In docs, obtained by TMZ, Sheree claims it has its own "Born to Sparkle" collection but Kylie started making her own "Born to Sparkle" eyeshadow with similar colors and packaging.

Kylie's birthday collection features lip gloss, lipstick, lip liner and glitter eyes, and it launched on August 6. The "Born to Sparkle" eyeshadow was part of that line. Sheree Cosmetics says it filed for a trademark on August 30, 2018 ... so this might be a tough one to prove.

Sheree is suing for unspecified damages. We've reached out to Kylie, so far no word back.